Rapidz (RPZX) Trading 61.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rapidz (RPZX) traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Rapidz has a market cap of $30,238.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,250.33 or 0.99981085 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.