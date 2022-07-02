Rainicorn Price Down 7.6% This Week (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $28,430.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00153466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00695218 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00083872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015962 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

