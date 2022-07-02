Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00150521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00686488 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00085076 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016163 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

