Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 137,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

