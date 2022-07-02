Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 125 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.99) to GBX 125 ($1.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on QLT. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.90).

LON QLT opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133.53. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5,060.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 99.85 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.08).

In other news, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £11,900 ($14,599.44).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

