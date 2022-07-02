Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops One Day Volume of $18,011.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $18,011.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.65 or 0.05496528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00264984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00600390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00075793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00525363 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,373,972 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

