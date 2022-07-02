PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-$9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25 billion-$9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.41 billion. PVH also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.00 EPS.

PVH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,661. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 74.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,147,000 after buying an additional 167,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 109.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 348,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 182,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,227,000 after buying an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

