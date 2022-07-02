Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 1%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

