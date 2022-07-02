Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

