Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,325,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,662,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $317.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.29.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.