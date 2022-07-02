PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Down 4.8%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT XL Axiata Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

