Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $31,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.25 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

