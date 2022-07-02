Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.25 and a one year high of $124.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

