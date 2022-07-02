ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €8.63 ($9.19) and last traded at €8.81 ($9.37). 1,319,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.91 ($9.48).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($13.19) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.26) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.09) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

