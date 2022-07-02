Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,834.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Progress Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,858,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 38.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 79,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.