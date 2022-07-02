Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.473 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ:PY opened at $38.82 on Friday. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Value ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Principal Value ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

