Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $38.39 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

