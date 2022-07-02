Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.178 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

USMC opened at $36.75 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter.

