Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Short Interest Down 37.8% in June

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.57. 941,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,059. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

