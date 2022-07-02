Primas (PST) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Primas (PST) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Primas has a total market cap of $488,710.73 and $832,966.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primas has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00263846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002436 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003884 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

