Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Short Interest Update

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PBIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Pressure BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

