Presearch (PRE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.49 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Presearch has a total market cap of $45.49 million and $107,021.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Presearch has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

