Praemium Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:PPS)

Praemium Limited (ASX:PPS – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other Praemium news, insider Anthony Wamsteker acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of A$60,500.00 ($42,013.89). Also, insider Stuart Robertson acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$33,345.00 ($23,156.25). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 407,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,845.

Praemium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed accounts platform, investment management, portfolio administration, and reporting and financial planning software in Australia and internationally. It offers managed accounts platform that enables advisers and wealth managers to construct the managed account solutions for their clients; virtual managed accounts (VMA) and VMA administration services; and WealthCraft, a CRM and financial planning software.

