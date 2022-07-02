Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW) Short Interest Update

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Powered Brands stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POWRW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

POWRW stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading on Friday. 144,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15. Powered Brands has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.02.

