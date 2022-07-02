PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0015

PotCoin (POT) traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 67.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $351,955.83 and $87.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.74 or 0.05539870 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00262150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00603213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.58 or 0.00551404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00077028 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,620,945 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

