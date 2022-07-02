Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $575.84

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.84 ($7.06) and traded as low as GBX 537.10 ($6.59). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.65), with a volume of 3,481 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 575.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 635.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of £273.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,280.77.

In other Porvair news, insider James Mills bought 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($24,397.20).

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

