Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.38

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 557909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

About Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

