PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Trading Up 2%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 5,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 34,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

