PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $129,334.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $650,723.18 and approximately $129,334.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00083670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016101 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 38,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

