Polkastarter Market Cap Hits $47.24 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (POLS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $47.24 million and $5.00 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

