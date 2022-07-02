Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops One Day Volume of $264,022.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $264,022.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

