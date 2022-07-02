Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTV stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.41. Plus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

