Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PLMI remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,449. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.