Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.09.
Planet 13 Company Profile (Get Rating)
