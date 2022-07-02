Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the May 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PLNHF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. Planet 13 has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

