Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF remained flat at $$9.45 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (Get Rating)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.