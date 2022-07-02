Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PZRIF remained flat at $$9.45 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.