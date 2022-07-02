Piper Sandler Cuts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $128.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $168.35.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

