Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACXW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,887. Pioneer Merger has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

