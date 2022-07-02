Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Pioneer Merger stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Pioneer Merger has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,325,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at about $10,254,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Merger during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Merger by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,214,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 630,244 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 4th quarter valued at $5,839,000.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.