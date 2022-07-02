Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,181,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 6,945,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 539.2 days.
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)
