Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,181,400 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the May 31st total of 6,945,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 539.2 days.

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $6.94. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.