PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 45,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

