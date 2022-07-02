PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PCK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.15. 67,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,728. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.