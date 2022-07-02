Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $187,219.05 and $3,169.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

