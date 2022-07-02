PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Buys $10,570.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,810.00.

Shares of PHX opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. Analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.