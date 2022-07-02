Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

