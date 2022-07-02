Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.
NYSE:PSX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
