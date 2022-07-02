PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Update

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE GHY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. 76,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,559. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 176,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 793,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

