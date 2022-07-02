Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Update

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 31st total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

