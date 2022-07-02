Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

