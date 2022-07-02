Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 37,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

