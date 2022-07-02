Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

