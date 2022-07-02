Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 665,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth about $58,083,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,272,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,007 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 422.8% in the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,249,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,093 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,858 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 105.0% in the first quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 2,561,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,998 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 911,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,223. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

